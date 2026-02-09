Left Menu

Harnessing AI: Modi's Vision for Future Leaders

Prime Minister Modi advises students to use technology for guidance, not as masters. He emphasizes AI and mobile phones should enhance, not replace, learning. Modi encourages fearless leadership, balancing studies with passion, and forming startups. Pariksha Pe Charcha's 2025 edition sees record-breaking student participation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
In a thought-provoking interaction with students across Coimbatore, Raipur, Guwahati, and Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of mastering technology rather than allowing it to dominate lives. During the ninth edition of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' series, Modi urged young minds to leverage artificial intelligence and mobile technology as tools for personal growth and education enhancement.

Modi expressed concerns about students becoming overly dependent on mobile devices, underscoring that while technology evolves, it should not displace essential learning. "Leadership begins with taking initiative," he noted, further stressing the role of communication and the inspiration drawn from successful leaders. He advised parents against comparing their children and encouraged students to focus on personal growth.

The prime minister addressed career aspirations and startup initiatives, urging students to identify their interests and collaborate with peers. Highlighting the idea of Viksit Bharat 2047, he called for students to adopt disciplined habits reminiscent of developed countries. Pariksha Pe Charcha, launched in 2018, has grown significantly in student engagement, reaching a record-breaking 4.5 crore registrations in 2025.

