Sabotage Disrupts Italy's Olympics: Anarchists Target Rail Infrastructure

An anarchist faction has taken responsibility for sabotaging rail infrastructure in northern Italy, creating significant disturbances on the first day of the Winter Olympic Games. The incidents, which occurred early Saturday around Bologna, led to train delays lasting up to two and a half hours.

The group justified their acts by citing intensified government crackdowns on protests, describing these moves as ineffective against their cause. Instead, the group advocated for a decentralized and clandestine approach as described in an online statement. The Transport Ministry, led by Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, vowed to identify and arrest the culprits.

Amid heightened tensions, anti-Olympic demonstrations in Milan escalated as a segment of protesters threw flares and fireworks at the police. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticized both the saboteurs and demonstrators, labeling them as adversaries of Italy. The anarchists responded, denouncing the Olympics as a nationalistic display and a pretext for enhanced crowd policing.

(With inputs from agencies.)