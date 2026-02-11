Mild Tremor Rocks Nanded Villages: Stay Alert, Stay Safe

Nanded district of Maharashtra experienced a mild earthquake on Wednesday afternoon, registering a magnitude of 3.0. The tremor affected several villages around 3:25 PM, leading the district administration to issue an advisory for residents to remain alert yet calm.

Mukhed Tehsildar confirmed that there were no reports of injuries or property damage in the affected areas including Hibbett, Kolgaon, Dhamangaon, Motarga, Dhanaj, and Jamkhed. The National Centre for Seismology recorded the epicenter near Khaparal village.

District Collector Rahul Kardile urged citizens not to panic but to adopt precautionary measures. He particularly advised those living in houses with tin-sheet roofs to replace any stone weights with bolted supports for safer structures. Residents are also encouraged to step into open areas and alert authorities via the District Emergency helpline in case of further tremors or unusual sounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)