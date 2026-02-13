Left Menu

Naredco pitches for incentives for affordable housing, rental homes

Realtors body Naredco on Friday said the government should promote affordable home segment and provide incentives for development of rental accommodation to achieve Housing for All and boost growth of real estate sector. Hiranandani said the development of affordable housing and rental homes is possible if the central and state governments provide policy incentives like reduction of various taxes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 16:18 IST
Naredco pitches for incentives for affordable housing, rental homes
  • Country:
  • India

Realtors' body Naredco on Friday said the government should promote affordable home segment and provide incentives for development of rental accommodation to achieve Housing for All and boost growth of real estate sector. Addressing a real estate conference organised by the association, Naredco President Parveen Jain stressed the need to further strengthen the real estate law RERA. ''The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act has brought transparency and accountability in the Indian property market. Now there is a need to further strengthen the RERA law and ensure effective implementation across all states,'' Jain said. He emphasised Housing for All and said there is a need to promote affordable housing and easy access of finance for both builders and homebuyers. Jain said the government should incentivise rental housing. He also pitched for single-window clearance and timely approvals for real estate projects. Jain noted that the clear, stable and transparent policies help attract investments. Naredco Chairman Niranjan Hiranandani pointed out that the share of affordable housing in total sales volumes has gone down. ''We need to create rental housing. We cannot rely only on ownership,'' he said. Hiranandani said the development of affordable housing and rental homes is possible if the central and state governments provide policy incentives like reduction of various taxes. He also spoke about promoting green real estate development. Naredco has around 5,000 developers as members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Imports of aircraft from US may boost tourism, bring down air fares: Goyal

Imports of aircraft from US may boost tourism, bring down air fares: Goyal

 India
2
Xtranet Technologies Limited Gets SEBI Green Light for ₹190 Crore IPO

Xtranet Technologies Limited Gets SEBI Green Light for ₹190 Crore IPO

 India
3
Industrial solutions provider Magma announces new vertical to offer precision components

Industrial solutions provider Magma announces new vertical to offer precisio...

 India
4
Sagebrook International School Campus Inaugurated in Hyderabad in the Presence of Whitgift School Leaders

Sagebrook International School Campus Inaugurated in Hyderabad in the Presen...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026