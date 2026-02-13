Left Menu

Ramesh Challenges Stubble Burning Blame Game

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticizes the environment ministry over blaming farmers for Delhi-NCR pollution, citing Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's statement that stubble burning contributes only 5% to pollution. Ramesh insists on ending the vilification of farmers and calls for a reassessment of pollution causes.

  • India

In a recent statement, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took aim at the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change for attributing the pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR largely to farmers' stubble burning practices. Citing Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's remarks in the Rajya Sabha, Ramesh highlighted that stubble burning contributes only a minor 5% to the region's pollution levels.

Ramesh's comments followed Chouhan's assertion that scientific studies have shown stubble burning is not the primary culprit for the severe air quality issues plaguing North India, even during the harsh winter months. This contradicts the frequent criticism directed at farmers in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh in recent years.

The former environment minister calls for a halt to the blaming of farmers, urging a more comprehensive evaluation of pollution sources and demanding a shift in focus away from vilifying agricultural practices. His remarks have stirred a debate on how pollution's multifaceted causes are addressed by policy-makers.

