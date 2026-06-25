ISSO Indian Team Gains Global Exposure at 2026 ISF Basketball Championship

The ISSO Indian team recently returned from the 2026 ISF Basketball Championship in Serbia, gaining valuable international experience. Amidst fierce competition from 28 countries, Indian student-athletes showcased resilience and talent while fostering cross-cultural exchanges. The event marked a crucial milestone in the growth of India's school-level basketball talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 13:28 IST
ISSO Indian Team Gains Global Exposure at 2026 ISF Basketball Championship
ISSO India basketball team (Photo: ISF). Image Credit: ANI

The ISSO Indian basketball team has returned from the ISF Basketball Championship 2026 in Zlatibor, Serbia, bringing home invaluable international experience. From June 13 to 23, these young athletes represented India among elite school teams worldwide, demonstrating their skills, resilience, and sporting spirit.

Selected by the International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) India, the team consisted of talented student-athletes from Gurgaon, Delhi, Mumbai, and Dehradun, chosen through a stringent national selection process. As 28 countries participated, 21 Indian athletes — 10 girls and 11 boys — showcased the depth of basketball talent within India’s international school system.

The championship provided a distinctive platform for the players to engage with highly skilled international opponents, experience global basketball styles, and foster cultural exchanges. Gaurav Dixit, ISSO's Founding Director, highlighted that such exposure accelerates athlete development beyond domestic levels. The team displayed determination throughout the event, setting a milestone in nurturing future Indian sporting talent.

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