Strategic Strait: Safe Passage Secured for Vessels
Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani praised Oman's initiative to establish a secure corridor for vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. The announcement came during a Gulf Cooperation Council meeting chaired by Al Zayani, coinciding with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit.
Bahrain's Foreign Minister, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, expressed support for Oman's initiative to establish a secure maritime corridor through the Strait of Hormuz. The announcement was made on Thursday.
Al Zayani's remarks came as he chaired a crucial Gulf Cooperation Council meeting, which aimed to address regional maritime security concerns.
The discussion coincided with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to Bahrain, highlighting the importance of international collaboration in ensuring safe passage for vessels.
ALSO READ
-
Safe Passage: UN's Evacuation Plan Elevates Strait of Hormuz Transit
-
Rubio's Diplomatic Mission: Navigating Gulf Concerns Over Iran Accord
-
Marco Rubio Navigates Delicate U.S.-Iran Relations in Middle East Talks
-
Maersk's Strategic Gulf Exit Amidst Security Concerns
-
Rubio's Delicate Diplomatic Dance in the Gulf