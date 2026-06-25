Strategic Strait: Safe Passage Secured for Vessels

Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani praised Oman's initiative to establish a secure corridor for vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. The announcement came during a Gulf Cooperation Council meeting chaired by Al Zayani, coinciding with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahrains Foreign Minister Abdullatif Bin Rashid Al Zayani Welcomed On Thursday Omans Announcement Of A Corridor For The Safe Passage Of Vessels Through The Strait Of Hormuz Al Zayani Made The Remarks As He Chaired A Gulf Cooperation Council Meeting During Us Secretary Of State Marco Rubios Visit To The Country | Updated: 25-06-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 13:28 IST
Strategic Strait: Safe Passage Secured for Vessels
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Bahrain's Foreign Minister, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, expressed support for Oman's initiative to establish a secure maritime corridor through the Strait of Hormuz. The announcement was made on Thursday.

Al Zayani's remarks came as he chaired a crucial Gulf Cooperation Council meeting, which aimed to address regional maritime security concerns.

The discussion coincided with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to Bahrain, highlighting the importance of international collaboration in ensuring safe passage for vessels.

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