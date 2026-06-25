SENATIC Instructor Inspires Youth Through Digital Education

For Carolina Zamaida González, education has always been more than a path to professional success. It has shaped her own life through determination, discipline and continuous learning, and today she is helping young people in Colombia build brighter futures through digital education.

As a SENATIC instructor, Carolina works with students in the municipalities of Filandia, Quimbaya and Calarcá in the department of Quindío. Through the programme, led by Colombia's Ministry of Information and Communications Technologies (ICT), SENA and the International Labour Organization (ILO), she teaches digital and socio-emotional skills that prepare learners for a rapidly changing labour market. For Carolina, teaching extends beyond programming and data analysis. She sees her role as helping students recognise their potential and encouraging them to stay committed to achieving their personal and professional goals.

A career shaped by perseverance and commitment

Born in Aguachica, Cesar, Carolina grew up in a family where hard work and perseverance were part of everyday life. She later moved to Quindío to study Systems Engineering at Antonio Nariño University, balancing her academic studies with administrative work at the university to help finance her education and support her family. The experience reinforced her belief that consistent effort produces lasting results, a lesson she now shares with her students.

Before joining the education sector, Carolina worked in several professional roles, including serving as a judicial investigator within one of Colombia's oversight institutions. While that experience strengthened her analytical skills, she says teaching allowed her to make a more direct impact by supporting the growth and development of young people.

Today, she delivers training in software programming and data analytics, using practical learning methods that simulate real workplace environments. Students take on roles such as software developers, data analysts and project leaders, allowing them to experience the teamwork and responsibilities they are likely to encounter in future careers.

Technology seen as a pathway to opportunity

Carolina has witnessed growing interest among young people in areas such as artificial intelligence, programming and data analytics, but she believes the greatest value of technology lies in how it can create opportunities for education, entrepreneurship and long-term career development.

She also recognises the commitment shown by many students, particularly those who travel long distances from rural communities to attend classes. Their determination, she says, serves as a constant reminder of the responsibility educators have in helping learners make the most of every opportunity.

Looking ahead, Carolina hopes to continue supporting programmes that equip young people with practical digital skills while exposing them to emerging technologies and innovative ways of learning. She believes instructors may only be part of a student's journey for a short time, but during that period they have the chance to shape futures, inspire confidence and open doors to opportunities that can transform lives.