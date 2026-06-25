Germany's Steady Debt Issuance Plan for Q3

Germany's debt issuance plan for the third quarter remains unchanged from its December forecast, according to the Federal Finance Agency. Germany aims to raise €138 billion through federal bond sales, with a total issuance of €512 billion anticipated for the year, driven by spending on infrastructure and defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Germanys Debt Issuance Plan For The Third Quarter Was Unchanged From Its December Forecast | Updated: 25-06-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 13:30 IST
Germany's Steady Debt Issuance Plan for Q3

Germany's Federal Finance Agency confirmed on Thursday that the country's debt issuance strategy for the third quarter will remain consistent with projections made in December. The agency plans to generate €138 billion from investors by selling federal bonds in the upcoming quarter.

Germany anticipates a record total issuance of approximately €512 billion this year, a move supported by heightened debt-funded expenditures on both infrastructure and defense. This reflects the nation's commitment to bolster these sectors amidst current economic demands.

The agency will release the next update or confirmation of its issuance plan for the fourth quarter come September, maintaining transparency and strategic planning in its fiscal policies. The euro currently exchanges at $1 = 0.8808 euros.

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