Wild Encounter: Elephant's Journey Through Ranchi

A wild elephant caused panic in Ranchi, Jharkhand, as it roamed through the city before being guided back to the forest. Despite its foray into urban areas, no damage was reported. This incident highlights ongoing man-elephant conflicts in the region, prompting safety measures and government concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 27-02-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 15:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An unexpected visitor stirred the streets of Ranchi, Jharkhand, as a wild elephant from nearby forests meandered through the city early Friday morning. The Forest Department swiftly orchestrated the animal's safe return after five hours, averting any potential crises in heavily trafficked areas, said DFO Srikant Verma.

The elephant's surprise detour led it around Birsa Chowk and Ranchi airport's vicinity before it was safely escorted back by the forest team. Verma noted that the animal might have strayed during its usual migration pattern, emphasizing the safety protocols enacted during school hours to prevent accidents.

Occurrences of elephants entering urban spaces are not uncommon in Ranchi, with past reports of such events near the Jharkhand Assembly and other city locales. Rising human-elephant conflicts remain a crucial concern, as Chief Minister Hemant Soren underlined, following 27 casualties in recent months due to such encounters across several districts.

