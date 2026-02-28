Tensions Escalate: Daylight Strikes Rock Tehran

In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, Israel launched a rare daylight attack on Iran's capital, Tehran, on Saturday, seemingly targeting sites near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's offices. A witness reported smoke rising over the city, and Iranian state media covered the explosion without citing a cause.

The attack marks a significant moment as American forces apparently collaborate with Israeli efforts to pressure Iran into nuclear negotiations. With Iran's roads shut and communication disrupted, the atmosphere remains tense. Meanwhile, Israeli hospitals have enacted emergency protocols, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

Israel's Defense Minister described the offensive as a move to "remove threats," as both nations brace for potential retaliatory action. U.S. involvement, though confirmed by an official, remains scrutinized for its extent and implications amid escalating regional instability.

