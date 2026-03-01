Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Suspicious Tiger Death in Pilibhit Reserve

The suspicious carcass of a male tiger has been found at Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Uttar Pradesh. Preliminary examination shows no signs of conflict or injuries, and the cause of death remains unknown. Forest officials are investigating alongside Project Tiger to ensure no security lapses are overlooked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 01-03-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 16:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The forest department has reported the discovery of a male tiger's carcass in the Mahof range of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Uttar Pradesh. Initial findings suggest a suspicious death as no external injuries or signs of infighting were detected.

Officials are treating this case with high importance, sending the carcass to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute for further examination. The Divisional Forest Officer and chief conservator of forests have inspected the area, pushing for strict adherence to protocols set by the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, with Project Tiger's nodal officer set to evaluate current security and monitoring practices to identify any potential lapses.

