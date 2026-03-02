Left Menu

Mysterious Objects Disrupt Amazon AWS in UAE: A New Era of Cyberconfrontation?

Amazon's AWS data centers in the UAE faced power issues due to unidentified objects, causing disruptions across the region. The incident coincided with Iran's military actions, potentially marking a shift in conflict targets towards technological infrastructure, raising concerns about Big Tech's expansion in volatile regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:57 IST
Amazon's cloud-computing operations in the Middle East encountered significant disruptions as unidentified objects struck its data centers in the United Arab Emirates, leading to power outages. The incident, which occurred on Sunday and initiated a fire, forced authorities to cut power, impacting the company's facilities across the region.

The outage affected AWS services in both the UAE and Bahrain, causing widespread operational issues, including disruptions reported by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. Although the exact cause of the outage remains unconfirmed, the incident was noted following Iran's missile and drone strikes within the region, adding complexity to the situation.

This marks a potentially new chapter in the era of military conflict, where tech infrastructure is targeted. As U.S. tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft continue to invest in the Gulf, questions arise concerning the vulnerabilities and future pace of technological expansion amid increasing geopolitical tensions.

