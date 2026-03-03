Drone Strikes Disrupt Amazon Data Centers in UAE and Bahrain

Amazon announced on Monday that its data centers in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have been damaged by drone strikes in the ongoing Middle East conflict. This disruption to cloud services highlights the vulnerability of tech infrastructure in volatile regions, marking a first for a U.S. tech giant.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) reported direct hits to two facilities in the UAE and damage near one in Bahrain. Structural damage and disrupted power deliveries have complicated recovery efforts, which AWS anticipates will take considerable time due to the extent of the damage.

The incident raises concerns for Big Tech's expansion in politically unstable areas. It also affects financial institutions relying on AWS. Despite active recovery efforts, the unpredictability of the Middle East conflict presents ongoing challenges for U.S. tech companies investing in the region.