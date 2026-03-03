Drone Strikes Disrupt Amazon Data Centers in UAE and Bahrain
Drone strikes damaged Amazon's data centers in the UAE and Bahrain, disrupting cloud services amid Middle East conflicts. The strikes highlight vulnerabilities of tech infrastructure in conflict zones. Recovery is expected to be prolonged, affecting financial services dependent on AWS facilities.
Amazon announced on Monday that its data centers in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have been damaged by drone strikes in the ongoing Middle East conflict. This disruption to cloud services highlights the vulnerability of tech infrastructure in volatile regions, marking a first for a U.S. tech giant.
Amazon Web Services (AWS) reported direct hits to two facilities in the UAE and damage near one in Bahrain. Structural damage and disrupted power deliveries have complicated recovery efforts, which AWS anticipates will take considerable time due to the extent of the damage.
The incident raises concerns for Big Tech's expansion in politically unstable areas. It also affects financial institutions relying on AWS. Despite active recovery efforts, the unpredictability of the Middle East conflict presents ongoing challenges for U.S. tech companies investing in the region.
ALSO READ
Airlines Grapple with Oil Price Surge Amid Middle East Conflict
Tensions in Strait of Hormuz Surge Oil Prices Amid Middle East Conflict
Global Tensions Soar as Middle East Conflict Escalates
Global Travel Takes a Hit: Middle East Conflict Disrupts Flights, Soars Oil Prices
India's Crude Dilemma: Navigating Oil Supply Shocks Amid Middle East Conflicts