Drone Strikes Disrupt Amazon Data Centers in UAE and Bahrain

Drone strikes damaged Amazon's data centers in the UAE and Bahrain, disrupting cloud services amid Middle East conflicts. The strikes highlight vulnerabilities of tech infrastructure in conflict zones. Recovery is expected to be prolonged, affecting financial services dependent on AWS facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 07:45 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 07:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amazon announced on Monday that its data centers in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have been damaged by drone strikes in the ongoing Middle East conflict. This disruption to cloud services highlights the vulnerability of tech infrastructure in volatile regions, marking a first for a U.S. tech giant.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) reported direct hits to two facilities in the UAE and damage near one in Bahrain. Structural damage and disrupted power deliveries have complicated recovery efforts, which AWS anticipates will take considerable time due to the extent of the damage.

The incident raises concerns for Big Tech's expansion in politically unstable areas. It also affects financial institutions relying on AWS. Despite active recovery efforts, the unpredictability of the Middle East conflict presents ongoing challenges for U.S. tech companies investing in the region.

