SES Adjusts Capital Strategy Ahead of Major Satellite Launches

SES, a leading European satellite operator, has altered its capital spending targets for 2026 in anticipation of an ambitious satellite launch plan. With up to 13 satellites expected to be deployed later this year, the company is tightening its budgetary plans to align with strategic objectives.

The announcement followed the release of SES's full-year results, which met market expectations. Initially, shares of the Paris-listed firm saw a decline of up to 7% during early trading hours. However, they later reversed course, recording a 3.7% gain by mid-morning GMT.

This move reflects SES's commitment to optimizing financial resources as it executes its expansive satellite launch strategy, reaffirming its role as a key player in the European satellite industry.

