SES Adjusts Capital Strategy Ahead of Major Satellite Launches
SES, a European satellite operator, has adjusted its 2026 capital spending target while preparing to launch up to 13 satellites later this year. Despite an initial dip, SES shares rebounded to rise by 3.7% by mid-morning GMT. The company’s full-year results were consistent with market expectations.
SES, a leading European satellite operator, has altered its capital spending targets for 2026 in anticipation of an ambitious satellite launch plan. With up to 13 satellites expected to be deployed later this year, the company is tightening its budgetary plans to align with strategic objectives.
The announcement followed the release of SES's full-year results, which met market expectations. Initially, shares of the Paris-listed firm saw a decline of up to 7% during early trading hours. However, they later reversed course, recording a 3.7% gain by mid-morning GMT.
This move reflects SES's commitment to optimizing financial resources as it executes its expansive satellite launch strategy, reaffirming its role as a key player in the European satellite industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SES
- satellite
- capital spending
- 2026
- launch
- European operator
- shares
- stock market
- Paris-listed
- GMT
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Government Launches Emergency Helpline Amid Middle East Crisis
Escalation as Israel Launches Strikes on Tehran
SES's Strategic Shift: Lower Capital Expenditure Before Satellite Launches
Apple's Strategic Move: Launch of iPhone 17e to Capture Market Share
India and Canada Launch CEPA Negotiations, Set $50 Billion Trade Target by 2030