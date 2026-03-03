Left Menu

SES Adjusts Capital Strategy Ahead of Major Satellite Launches

SES, a European satellite operator, has adjusted its 2026 capital spending target while preparing to launch up to 13 satellites later this year. Despite an initial dip, SES shares rebounded to rise by 3.7% by mid-morning GMT. The company’s full-year results were consistent with market expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 10:26 IST
SES, a leading European satellite operator, has altered its capital spending targets for 2026 in anticipation of an ambitious satellite launch plan. With up to 13 satellites expected to be deployed later this year, the company is tightening its budgetary plans to align with strategic objectives.

The announcement followed the release of SES's full-year results, which met market expectations. Initially, shares of the Paris-listed firm saw a decline of up to 7% during early trading hours. However, they later reversed course, recording a 3.7% gain by mid-morning GMT.

This move reflects SES's commitment to optimizing financial resources as it executes its expansive satellite launch strategy, reaffirming its role as a key player in the European satellite industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

