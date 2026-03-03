Left Menu

Russia Mends Baikonur Launch Pad; SES Slashes Spending

This news brief covers two major developments in the science sector: Russia's completion of repairs at the Baikonur cosmodrome launch pad and SES's adjustment of its capital spending target in preparation for upcoming satellite launches. Both events highlight significant progress in their respective space programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia's space agency has announced the successful repair of a damaged launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The pad, vital for Moscow's space initiatives, was significantly impacted in November during the launch of a Russian Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft carrying two Russian cosmonauts and one NASA astronaut.

Meanwhile, European satellite operator SES has adjusted its 2026 capital spending target, anticipating the launch of three new satellites later this year. Despite initial fluctuations in their Paris-listed shares, the company saw a recovery by mid-morning, with shares rising by 3.7%.

These developments signal ongoing advancements and adjustments within the global space sector, as both Russia and SES continue to push forward with their respective space endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

