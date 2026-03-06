Innovative Study Targets Urban Heat Reduction in India

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has initiated a significant research project aimed at combating urban heat. Headed by Atiqur Rahman, a geography expert from Jamia Millia Islamia, the project seeks to explore how natural landscapes can mitigate rising urban temperatures.

The Rs 47.46-lakh initiative focuses on three diverse Indian cities: Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Udaipur, each representing distinct climatic conditions. With urban areas becoming increasingly vulnerable to heat due to the urban heat island (UHI) effect, this study is timely and essential for climate resilience.

Officials emphasize the importance of identifying nature-based solutions, such as water bodies and tree cover, to alleviate the UHI effects. These natural elements can offer evaporative cooling, shading, and maintain surface energy balance, crucial for areas experiencing intensified heat stress.