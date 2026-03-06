Left Menu

Innovative Study Targets Urban Heat Reduction in India

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has funded a study by Atiqur Rahman of JMI to examine the role of natural landscapes in reducing urban heat in three Indian cities. The research focuses on mitigating urban heat island effects through water bodies and tree cover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:46 IST
Innovative Study Targets Urban Heat Reduction in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has initiated a significant research project aimed at combating urban heat. Headed by Atiqur Rahman, a geography expert from Jamia Millia Islamia, the project seeks to explore how natural landscapes can mitigate rising urban temperatures.

The Rs 47.46-lakh initiative focuses on three diverse Indian cities: Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Udaipur, each representing distinct climatic conditions. With urban areas becoming increasingly vulnerable to heat due to the urban heat island (UHI) effect, this study is timely and essential for climate resilience.

Officials emphasize the importance of identifying nature-based solutions, such as water bodies and tree cover, to alleviate the UHI effects. These natural elements can offer evaporative cooling, shading, and maintain surface energy balance, crucial for areas experiencing intensified heat stress.

TRENDING

1
NDA Secures Uncontested Rajya Sabha Wins in Assam

NDA Secures Uncontested Rajya Sabha Wins in Assam

 India
2
Iran Withdraws from Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympics

Iran Withdraws from Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympics

 Global
3
Maharashtra Unveils Futuristic Policing and Governance Vision

Maharashtra Unveils Futuristic Policing and Governance Vision

 India
4
Navigating Policy Choices Amid Global Uncertainty: SJM's Strategic Summit

Navigating Policy Choices Amid Global Uncertainty: SJM's Strategic Summit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026