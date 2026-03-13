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Delhi Deploys Amphibious Machines to Combat Yamuna Pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated four amphibious excavator machines to clean the Najafgarh drain and boost efforts for a cleaner Yamuna River. The machines will enhance removal of silt and garbage, improving drainage systems. The initiative addresses long-standing issues of pollution and waterlogging during monsoons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:05 IST
Delhi Deploys Amphibious Machines to Combat Yamuna Pollution
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken a significant step in the battle against pollution in the Yamuna River by launching four amphibious excavator machines aimed at cleaning the Najafgarh drain. The initiative, spearheaded by the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department, seeks to remove over 10 million metric tonnes of accumulated silt and waste.

The Chief Minister emphasized that these advanced machines will expedite the desilting process, ultimately improving the drainage system and water-carrying capacity, especially crucial during the monsoon. The Najafgarh drain is cited as a major contributor to the pollution levels in the Yamuna, and the new machinery marks a pivotal development in addressing this environmental issue.

Attending the launch, I&FC Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh and Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood highlighted the necessity of modern equipment to effectively tackle years of neglect, waterlogging, and the resulting inconveniences for local residents. The deployment is part of a broader strategy to ensure year-round maintenance of Delhi's vital waterways.

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