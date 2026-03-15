Meghalaya Reels Under Severe Hailstorm Amidst Power Outages
A severe hailstorm accompanied by heavy winds and rain hit Meghalaya, causing damage to homes, vehicles, and crops, while disrupting electricity in multiple areas. The hardest-hit was West Garo Hills district. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma conducted a review meeting to expedite relief and restore utilities.
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A severe hailstorm battered several regions of Meghalaya on Sunday, unleashing destruction on homes, vehicles, and crops, while also interrupting the electricity supply, officials have reported.
Particularly affected by the hailstorm was the West Garo Hills district, where golf ball-sized hailstones rained down, causing significant damage in Tura town and surrounding areas around 3 am. Numerous tin roofs were punctured, and cars parked along roadsides and in unprotected areas bore the brunt of the storm, which lasted approximately 20 minutes.
In response, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma held an urgent meeting involving key officials, including the state's chief secretary and disaster management heads, to evaluate the extent of the damage and expedite relief efforts. Instructions have been issued to swiftly restore essential services, including electricity and water. The Power Department has dispatched teams to urgently repair damaged infrastructure to alleviate the outages impacting areas such as Shillong, Nongstoin, Tura, and Baghmara.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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