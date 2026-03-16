Jannik Sinner Triumphs in Indian Wells After Strategic Preparation

Jannik Sinner clinched his first Indian Wells title, crediting meticulous preparation in the Californian desert's heat. Arriving a week early, the Italian acclimated to the conditions, overcoming his history of heat-related struggles.

In a 7-6(6) 7-6(4) victory over Daniil Medvedev, Sinner showed resilience, with temperatures hitting 35°C before the final. "It was hot but not humid, which made a difference," he noted.

Sinner's preparation paid off, as he joined an elite group by capturing all six ATP Masters 1000 events on hardcourts. "This achievement means a lot," he remarked, looking forward to upcoming tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)