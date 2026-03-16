Jannik Sinner Triumphs in Indian Wells After Strategic Preparation
Jannik Sinner attributed his Indian Wells victory to early preparation, training a week prior to the tournament. Despite past struggles in heat, he defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets under soaring temperatures. This win adds to his impressive collection of ATP Masters 1000 titles on hardcourts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 09:38 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 09:38 IST
Jannik Sinner clinched his first Indian Wells title, crediting meticulous preparation in the Californian desert's heat. Arriving a week early, the Italian acclimated to the conditions, overcoming his history of heat-related struggles.
In a 7-6(6) 7-6(4) victory over Daniil Medvedev, Sinner showed resilience, with temperatures hitting 35°C before the final. "It was hot but not humid, which made a difference," he noted.
Sinner's preparation paid off, as he joined an elite group by capturing all six ATP Masters 1000 events on hardcourts. "This achievement means a lot," he remarked, looking forward to upcoming tournaments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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