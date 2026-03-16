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Thundersquall Strikes Kolkata, Disrupts Evening Commute

A powerful thundersquall hit Kolkata on Monday evening, reaching speeds of up to 72 km/h and resulting in medium intensity rain. Causing uprooted trees and affecting public transport, the storm was influenced by upper air circulation over Bangladesh and moisture from the Bay of Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-03-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 23:24 IST
Thundersquall Strikes Kolkata, Disrupts Evening Commute
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  • India

A powerful thundersquall struck Kolkata on Monday evening, reaching a top speed of 72 km/h, and was accompanied by medium-intensity rain, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The storm resulted in uprooted trees across Kolkata and its districts, causing significant disruption. The weather, exacerbated by an upper air circulation over Bangladesh and moisture from the Bay of Bengal, is expected to continue impacting some districts this week.

Commuters faced challenges as limited public transport operated during the inclement weather, affecting those returning home from work as rain and thunderstorms also hit North and South 24 Parganas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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