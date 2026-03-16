Thundersquall Strikes Kolkata, Disrupts Evening Commute

A powerful thundersquall struck Kolkata on Monday evening, reaching a top speed of 72 km/h, and was accompanied by medium-intensity rain, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The storm resulted in uprooted trees across Kolkata and its districts, causing significant disruption. The weather, exacerbated by an upper air circulation over Bangladesh and moisture from the Bay of Bengal, is expected to continue impacting some districts this week.

Commuters faced challenges as limited public transport operated during the inclement weather, affecting those returning home from work as rain and thunderstorms also hit North and South 24 Parganas.

(With inputs from agencies.)