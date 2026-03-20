Tathastu Realty's Rewari Revolution: Affordable Housing Takes Center Stage

Tathastu Realty has announced an investment of Rs 500 crore for an affordable housing project in Rewari, Haryana. The deal, promising 3,354 flats under Haryana's housing policy, indicates a shift towards more accessible home options.

The project will offer apartments at approximately Rs 30 lakh, with a price of Rs 4,500 per sq ft for a 645 sq ft unit. A 100 sq ft balcony is available at Rs 1,200 per sq ft. Neeraj K Mishra, Executive Director, highlights the aspirational demand for quality yet affordable housing.

Tathastu Realty, a branch of Ganga Realty, focuses on affordable housing and commercial spaces across Haryana. Despite the overwhelming response of 8,000+ applications, the company conducted a draw system for fair distribution of the available flats.

(With inputs from agencies.)