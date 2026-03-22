Govt's focus is on ensuring uninterrupted energy supply, distribution across India: Sources on PM's meeting.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 13:35 IST
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Govt's focus is on ensuring uninterrupted energy supply, distribution across India: Sources on PM's meeting.
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