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Tragedy in Kakinada: Monkey Attack Claims Life of Elderly Woman

A 65-year-old woman in Kakinada district lost her life due to a monkey attack while returning from her agricultural fields. This incident highlights the growing issue of monkey-related dangers faced by local farmers. The problem continues to instill fear among the rural population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kakinada | Updated: 23-03-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 12:35 IST
Tragedy in Kakinada: Monkey Attack Claims Life of Elderly Woman
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  • India

In a tragic incident in Kakinada district, a 65-year-old woman was fatally attacked by a group of monkeys. The elderly woman, who was returning from her agricultural fields on Saturday, succumbed to injuries shortly after the attack, a police official reported on Monday.

The attack unfolded as the woman slipped while trying to escape the charging monkeys near her home. Living adjacent to her family's substantial agricultural land, she sustained critical injuries in the fall. Her demise has sparked concern over the increasing aggression of monkey populations.

This incident sheds light on the persistent 'monkey menace' troubling local farmers. The community continues to endure fear and security concerns due to these recurring aggressive encounters, underscoring a need for effective wildlife management strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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