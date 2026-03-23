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Securing H2O: A National Imperative

Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil emphasized the critical need for water conservation during the World Water Day Conclave. Highlighting initiatives like the Jal Jeevan Mission and Namami Gange, Patil urged citizens to actively conserve water for future security, stressing water as a responsibility, not just a right.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:02 IST
Securing H2O: A National Imperative
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Speaking at the World Water Day Conclave, Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil highlighted the urgency of water conservation, urging citizens to actively partake in safeguarding India's water future. He warned that neglecting this could risk the wellbeing of future generations.

Patil commended officials from the Ministry of Jal Shakti for their contributions to water management. He emphasised the necessity of rainwater harvesting and protecting water sources as vital steps for sustaining life, agriculture, and industrial development. 'Water is not just a right. It is our responsibility,' Patil stated.

Additionally, Patil outlined the progress of major water initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, such as the Jal Jeevan Mission and Namami Gange programme. He presented the National Water Data Policy as a tool for evidence-based decision-making, ensuring sustainable water management in India.

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