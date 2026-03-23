Transforming Urban Transit: UP's Metro Vision

In a bid to revolutionize urban transit, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasizes the state's ambition to become a leader in transportation. A high-level review has showcased ongoing metro projects in Lucknow, Kanpur, and Agra, aiming to provide a seamless travel experience with state-of-the-art amenities and efficient operations.

Adityanath reinforces the importance of efficiency, transparency, and timely completion as key factors in achieving world-class standards. The development of new revenue streams and integration with other modes of transport, such as city buses and e-rickshaws, are pivotal in sustaining the metro projects.

The comprehensive plan includes boosting non-fare revenue through advertising and commercial activities, ensuring no compromise on quality and transparency, while monitoring progresses closely. The expanding metro network envisages further economic growth and reduced road congestion for an increasingly urban populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)