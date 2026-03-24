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Global Collaboration Meeting Postponed in Saudi Arabia

The World Economic Forum's Global Collaboration and Growth Meeting, initially planned for April 22-23 in Jeddah, has been postponed. The decision came after discussions with Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Economy and Planning, attributed to unfolding regional developments. No new date was provided for the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:59 IST
Global Collaboration Meeting Postponed in Saudi Arabia
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  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The World Economic Forum's eagerly anticipated Global Collaboration and Growth Meeting, which was scheduled to take place in Jeddah on April 22-23, has been postponed.

Saudi Arabia's state news agency announced the decision on Tuesday, following consultations with the country's Ministry of Economy and Planning. The postponement is attributed to current regional developments that could impact the event's success.

No alternative date has been announced, leaving participants and stakeholders awaiting further updates from the organizers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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