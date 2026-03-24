Ethanol: India's Clean Cooking Revolution

The push for ethanol as a clean cooking fuel gained momentum on Tuesday, as industry leaders advocated for its development to decrease dependence on imported LPG. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to expand biofuel use across India.

Speaking at the All India Distillers' Association (AIDA) conference, R S Ravi, Director (Downstream) at the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI), emphasized ongoing research into ethanol-compatible cooking stoves. "A lot of work is happening," noted Ravi, citing contributions from agencies like the LPG Equipment Research Centre (LERC) and various IITs.

To transition ethanol from industrial bulk supply to household distribution requires innovative logistics and a viable supply chain, Ravi stated. This effort is tied to India's successful rollout of 20 percent ethanol blending in petrol and signals a potential diversification of ethanol demand, enhancing energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)