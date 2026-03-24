Sunset Phase of Border Area Development Programme: A Legacy of 39,000 Projects

India's Border Area Development Programme (BADP) is nearing its sunset phase, having sanctioned over 39,000 projects since its inception in the 2004-05 fiscal year.

The scheme has funded the construction of vital infrastructures, such as roads and health centers, serving residents in border states and Union Territories, Lok Sabha was informed.

With BADP concluding, the government launched the Vibrant Villages Programme to sustain development along India's international borders, aiming for regional growth and improved living standards through ongoing investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)