Left Menu

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro Released from Intensive Care

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been moved out of intensive care in a Brasilia hospital after being treated for bronchopneumonia. He was admitted on March 13 due to the lung infection. Currently serving a sentence for coup plotting, his discharge date remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 04:01 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 04:01 IST
Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro Released from Intensive Care
Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro has been released from the intensive care unit, according to local media citing his doctor. Bolsonaro, aged 71, was admitted to a Brasilia hospital on March 13 with bronchopneumonia, a lung infection affecting his breathing.

He has now been moved to a standard hospital room, local news outlets including G1 and CNN Brasil reported, quoting doctor Brasil Caiado. However, the timeline for his overall discharge from the hospital remains undetermined, the reports noted.

Bolsonaro is currently serving a 27-year prison sentence after being convicted of orchestrating a coup attempt following his defeat in the 2022 presidential elections to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026