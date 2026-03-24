Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro Released from Intensive Care

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro has been released from the intensive care unit, according to local media citing his doctor. Bolsonaro, aged 71, was admitted to a Brasilia hospital on March 13 with bronchopneumonia, a lung infection affecting his breathing.

He has now been moved to a standard hospital room, local news outlets including G1 and CNN Brasil reported, quoting doctor Brasil Caiado. However, the timeline for his overall discharge from the hospital remains undetermined, the reports noted.

Bolsonaro is currently serving a 27-year prison sentence after being convicted of orchestrating a coup attempt following his defeat in the 2022 presidential elections to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

(With inputs from agencies.)