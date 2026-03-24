Tragic Drowning Incident at Manipur Construction Site
Three children, including two siblings, tragically drowned in a water-filled pit at a construction site in Gangpimual village, Churachandpur district, Manipur. Aged 3 to 5, they accidentally fell into a four-foot deep rainwater-filled pit near a security forces training center. They were declared dead upon arrival at Churachandpur District Hospital.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on Tuesday, three children, including two siblings, drowned in a water-filled pit at a construction site near a security forces camp in Manipur's Churachandpur district.
The young victims, aged between 3 and 5 years, were playing when they accidentally fell into a nearly four-foot deep pit, now filled with rainwater, near a security forces training center at Gangpimual village.
Despite being rushed to the local district hospital, the children were declared brought dead. The incident has left the local community in mourning, with the victims identified as residents of Bezar Veng locality of Gangpimual village.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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