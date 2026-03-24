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Delhi Sub-Inspector Arrested in Fatal Road Accident

A Delhi Police sub-inspector, named Lucky, was detained after an SUV he allegedly drove hit a woman laborer at a road construction site, resulting in her death. The incident took place in Punjabi Bagh, and legal proceedings are underway while investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:37 IST
Delhi Sub-Inspector Arrested in Fatal Road Accident
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A Delhi Police sub-inspector, identified as Lucky, has been arrested following a tragic road incident that resulted in the death of a 45-year-old woman laborer. The incident occurred early Tuesday morning in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area.

The sub-inspector was reportedly driving an SUV that struck the woman, identified as Dharamwati, at a road construction site. After the collision, the sub-inspector transported the injured to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

Authorities have registered an FIR under sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as the probe delves into the absence of safety measures at the site. The SUV has been impounded while further investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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