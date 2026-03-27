Evergrande Property Services Reports Robust Financial Year

Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd has announced its financial results for the fiscal year, revealing a substantial revenue of RMB 13,677.6 million.

The company's net income attributable stood at RMB 986.6 million. Despite the healthy financial figures, the firm has opted not to recommend the payment of a final dividend for the year.

As of December 31, 2025, Evergrande reported no outstanding borrowings, highlighting a solid financial position. This annual report marks a significant moment for investors and stakeholders in the business sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)