BPTP Limited Honored as 'IGBC Green Crusader' at GreenTech Summit 2026

BPTP Limited, a leading real estate developer, has been honored as an 'IGBC Green Crusader' by the Indian Green Building Council during the recent CII–IGBC GreenTech Summit 2026 held in New Delhi.

This accolade celebrates BPTP's successful registration of several projects, including Green Oaks Commercial 1 & 2, District Walk D, and Club 81, under the IGBC Green Building Rating System—an indication of their commitment to eco-friendly and sustainable development practices.

The GreenTech Summit brought together various stakeholders from construction, real estate, and climate-tech sectors, facilitating discussions on advancing the climate-tech ecosystem. In response to the recognition, Manik Malik, CEO & President of BPTP Limited, emphasized the company's dedication to integrating sustainability features in their developments, aligning with established standards for environmental responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)