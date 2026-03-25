Indiramma Housing Scheme: Over Two Lakh Homes by June

In a significant push towards housing development, Telangana's Housing Minister, P Srinivas Reddy, declared on Wednesday that more than one lakh homes built under the Indiramma housing scheme will be allotted to recipients by March 31, with an additional one lakh ready by June. This announcement followed a question during the Legislative Assembly's Question Hour.

The minister revealed that 4.50 lakh houses were initially sanctioned, supplemented by 12,000 homes specifically for the Chenchu and tribal communities under the Integrated Tribal Development Agency. By March's end, roughly 1.12 lakh houses will be ready, followed by another lakh by June under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's leadership.

Future phases are planned, with village Sarpanchs leading Housing Committees to select eligible beneficiaries. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has designated 14-15 sites for development, with similar projects in major towns statewide. Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka refuted claims of reduced funding, outlining a Rs 22,500 crore investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)