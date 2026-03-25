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Nitish Kumar Launches Major Development Projects Worth Over ₹1,000 Crore During 'Samridhi Yatra'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated multiple development projects in Buxar and Bhojpur districts during his 'Samridhi Yatra'. The projects, valued at ₹1,058 crore, include road widening, construction of the Malai Barrage, and establishing educational facilities. These efforts aim to bolster infrastructure and enhance the quality of life for local residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buxar/Ara | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:06 IST
Nitish Kumar Launches Major Development Projects Worth Over ₹1,000 Crore During 'Samridhi Yatra'
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  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a series of ambitious development projects during his 'Samridhi Yatra' in Buxar and Bhojpur districts, aiming to invigorate local infrastructure.

With a total investment of Rs 1,058 crore, projects include road widenings, construction of educational facilities, and the inauguration of new infrastructure, promising significant benefits for the local population.

The endeavors received notable attention from key figures, including Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, who highlighted the projects' potential for regional development and increased connectivity.

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