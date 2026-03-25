Nitish Kumar Launches Major Development Projects Worth Over ₹1,000 Crore During 'Samridhi Yatra'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a series of ambitious development projects during his 'Samridhi Yatra' in Buxar and Bhojpur districts, aiming to invigorate local infrastructure.

With a total investment of Rs 1,058 crore, projects include road widenings, construction of educational facilities, and the inauguration of new infrastructure, promising significant benefits for the local population.

The endeavors received notable attention from key figures, including Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, who highlighted the projects' potential for regional development and increased connectivity.