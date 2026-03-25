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Tragedy Strikes as Roof Collapse Injures Two Women in Roshanpura

In Roshanpura, a roof collapse during demolition seriously injured two female workers, including a pregnant woman. Neighbors and local workers swiftly intervened, rescuing the women from the debris. Both victims are hospitalized and in critical condition. The incident highlights safety concerns in construction environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:14 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Roof Collapse Injures Two Women in Roshanpura
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  • India

In a tragic incident in Roshanpura near Sadar Bazar, two female workers, including one pregnant, were critically injured when a roof collapsed during demolition work on Wednesday, according to police reports.

Witnesses noted that the incident occurred as the women sat on the roof, taking a lunch break, when suddenly, the structure gave way, burying them beneath the rubble.

Quick action from nearby young workers and neighbors facilitated their rescue. The city police quickly transported the victims to the hospital, where medical professionals described their condition as critical.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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