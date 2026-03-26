Transforming Delhi: From Transit Hub to Tourism Haven

Delhi's drive to become a leading tourism destination rather than just a transit hub has been reinforced by the city's education minister, Ashish Sood. Speaking at the ICC Aviation and Tourism Summit 2026, Sood outlined a vision emphasizing infrastructure, aesthetics, and the visitor experience as core elements of the city's growth strategy.

Highlighting the success of Indira Gandhi International Airport, Sood noted its eighth consecutive recognition as India's best airport, underscoring the importance of positive first impressions for tourists. The summit gathered various stakeholders, including policymakers and industry leaders, to explore collaboration opportunities for enhancing Delhi's tourism sector.

The minister revealed that the Delhi Budget 2026–27 allocates substantial funds for infrastructure and urban development, aiming to improve transport and connectivity. Sood also emphasized the city's commitment to sustainability, with initiatives such as promoting electric vehicles and solar energy to position Delhi as a premier cultural and tourism hub.