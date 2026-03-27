Whale Birth Mystery Unveiled, Ancient Dog Discovered, SpaceX IPO on Horizon

A remarkable team effort has been documented among sperm whales, where adult females assist a mother during birth. Observed off Dominica's coast, the actions provide the most detailed account yet of cetacean births in the wild.

In a significant genetic study, researchers have identified the earliest-known dog, dating back 15,800 years. Discovered in Turkey, this find predates earlier records by 5,000 years, unveiling more about early domestication.

SpaceX is reportedly gearing up to file for an IPO that could value the company at over $75 billion. Expected to be one of the largest in history, the IPO's investor allocations and structure are still being finalized.