Mystery Call: The Elon Musk Connection

India dismissed a media report on Saturday claiming that billionaire Elon Musk had joined a phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal stated that the talk, held on March 24, was only between the two leaders, despite The New York Times reporting Musk's participation.

The alleged appearance of Musk in the diplomatic call has raised questions, suggesting possible mending ties between him and Trump amidst previous fallouts.