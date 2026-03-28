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Mystery Call: The Elon Musk Connection

India refuted a report claiming Elon Musk joined a call between PM Modi and President Trump. According to officials, the talk was exclusively between the two leaders to discuss the West Asia crisis. The New York Times suggested Musk's alleged involvement signaled a potential reconciliation with Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 18:42 IST
Mystery Call: The Elon Musk Connection
Elon Musk
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  • India

India dismissed a media report on Saturday claiming that billionaire Elon Musk had joined a phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal stated that the talk, held on March 24, was only between the two leaders, despite The New York Times reporting Musk's participation.

The alleged appearance of Musk in the diplomatic call has raised questions, suggesting possible mending ties between him and Trump amidst previous fallouts.

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