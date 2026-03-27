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Bengaluru's Bold Budget: Transforming Central City

The Bengaluru Central City Corporation has presented its first budget since its formation, focusing on infrastructure improvements, public healthcare, and quality of life enhancements. Key initiatives include pothole-free roads, smart clinics, the Healthy Bengaluru scheme, and revitalizing markets and parks, highlighting a surplus of Rs 1.38 crore for the 2026-27 fiscal year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:48 IST
Bengaluru's Bold Budget: Transforming Central City
  • Country:
  • India

The Bengaluru Central City Corporation unveiled its first budget for the fiscal year 2026-27, pledging an outlay of Rs 3,427 crore. A focus is being placed on making every ward road 'pothole-free', while public healthcare services are poised for significant enhancement through initiatives such as bike ambulances and 'smart virtual clinics'.

The budget, praised for being 'citizen-centric', includes the launch of 'Vatsalya Mane' for specially abled children and 'Hiriyara Vadi' for elderly individuals lacking caregivers. Environmental and infrastructural enhancements are also prioritized, with blue-green corridors, and a new Urban Design Cell, being key components of this development plan.

Investments in market upgrades, road construction, public toilets, and park development underline the corporation's commitment to urban transformation. Revenue generation through asset monetization and tax collection is expected to aid these developments, projecting a slight revenue surplus by the end of the fiscal year.

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