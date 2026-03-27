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The Turning Point: Gaza's Future Hinges on Hamas Disarmament

Hamas is considering a disarmament proposal that could pave the way for US-backed reconstruction of Gaza. The plan, part of a 20-point initiative by President Trump, requires Hamas to relinquish its weapons. This could lead to long-term peace and rebuilding in Gaza, but Hamas remains hesitant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-03-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 23:21 IST
The Turning Point: Gaza's Future Hinges on Hamas Disarmament
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  • Israel

In a critical development, Hamas is evaluating a disarmament proposal that could significantly impact the future of Gaza. This major concession is pivotal to President Donald Trump's initiative for rebuilding the war-torn region. Hamas' response is awaited as it holds critical implications for the 2 million Gaza residents.

The disarmament is a cornerstone of Trump's 20-point plan aimed at long-term peace in Gaza. It demands Hamas to relinquish its arsenal, including rockets and explosives. A positive response from Hamas could trigger much-needed reconstruction that remains stalled as long as disarmament is in limbo.

While mediator countries have presented a backed proposal, Hamas has expressed skepticism. The coming days will reveal if Hamas will accept the terms, which could lead to progress or potentially more unrest, affecting the everyday lives of Gazans tremendously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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