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Hill State Boost: Himachal Receives Rs 3,920 Crore Aid

The central government has allocated Rs 3,920 crore to Himachal Pradesh under the 'Pride of Hills' initiative. This financial aid aims to overcome geographical and economic challenges in hill states, enhancing infrastructure, health, education, and development projects, while strengthening economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:33 IST
Hill State Boost: Himachal Receives Rs 3,920 Crore Aid
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The central government has granted Himachal Pradesh Rs 3,920 crore through the 'Pride of Hills' initiative. This financial aid package is set to boost the state's development in infrastructure, education, and healthcare sectors, addressing the unique challenges faced by hill states due to geographical constraints.

Dr. Rajeev Bindal, BJP state president, expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the substantial support, emphasizing that it symbolizes his special affection for Himachal. Bindal highlighted the historic nature of this decision, noting its significance amid limited resources and economic hurdles in hill regions.

This support from the central government contrasts with the Congress-led state government's approach, which, according to Bindal, has increased debt burdens on the state. Modi's leadership is portrayed as a beacon of economic strengthening for Himachal Pradesh.

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