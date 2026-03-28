Philippines and China Rekindle Dialogue Over South China Sea and Energy Cooperation

The Philippines and China have renewed high-level discussions regarding the South China Sea, signaling efforts to collaborate on preliminary oil and gas initiatives. The meeting, which occurred this week, marks the 11th round of discussions under a framework started in 2017.

The Philippines reinforced its stance on key issues, particularly incidents involving its personnel and fishermen, while advocating for diplomatic solutions anchored in international law. Notably, these talks follow President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s recent declaration of a national energy emergency, prompted by oil supply disruptions linked to Middle Eastern conflicts.

Furthering their bilateral relationship, both nations emphasized stable access to energy and fertilizer resources, and explored renewable energy and trade. Additional plans include potential people-to-people exchanges such as visa-free travel and establishing direct air links. Amidst the backdrop of heightened maritime tensions and a 2016 arbitral ruling dismissing China's claims, both parties aim to enhance maritime cooperation through continued dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)