Delhi's Monuments Darken to Brighten Climate Future

In a unified move towards sustainability, Delhi dimmed its lights during Earth Hour, joining the global effort to promote environmental consciousness. Iconic structures like India Gate and the Red Fort went dark, highlighting the capital's dedication to a sustainable future.

During the event, from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm, Delhi saved a substantial 216 MW of power. BSES discoms contributed significantly by conserving 174 MW, while Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) saved 73 MW, according to discom authorities.

This nationwide endeavor, confirmed by the Archaeological Survey of India, saw participation from protected monuments across the country. In Delhi, sites such as Akshardham and Qutub Minar joined the initiative, illustrating a strong commitment to reducing energy use and advancing climate awareness, led by the World Wide Fund (WWF).

(With inputs from agencies.)