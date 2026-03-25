NIA Pushes for Further Extension in High-Profile Red Fort Blast Probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has submitted a formal request to the Patiala House Court seeking a 45-day extension to continue its investigation into the Red Fort Delhi Blast case. The agency argues that additional time is crucial, given the recent arrests of Zamir Ahmed Ahangar and Tufail Ahmad Bhat, alongside emerging evidence.

In response to the NIA's application, filed by Special Public Prosecutor Madhav Khurana, the special NIA Judge has issued a notice to the accused, scheduling a hearing for February 27. This comes after the Patiala House Court previously extended the investigation period by 45 days on February 13. The NIA initially requested a 90-day extension to wrap up its proceedings.

Principal District and Session Judge Pitambar Dutt presided over a closed courtroom session, granting the NIA's request for extra time. However, the defense, represented by Advocate M S Khan and Advocate Rahul Sahani, argued against the extension, insisting the investigation fits within the original 90-day timeframe. The case involves multiple accused, initially arrested following the November 11, 2025, blast near the Red Fort.