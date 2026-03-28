Left Menu

Custody Lapse in Jajpur: Theft Suspect Escapes, Officers Suspended

In Odisha's Jajpur district, three police personnel were suspended after a theft accused escaped custody. Assistant Sub-Inspector Achutananda Das and two constables, Vidyapati Palei and Santosh Kumar Sahoo, faced suspension amid negligence claims. An inquiry is underway. Efforts continue to re-apprehend the suspect, Asish Kumar Behera, linked to the hospital theft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 28-03-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 21:01 IST
Custody Lapse in Jajpur: Theft Suspect Escapes, Officers Suspended
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major upset for law enforcement in Odisha's Jajpur district, three police officers were suspended after a suspect in a theft case managed to escape from custody. The suspect, Asish Kumar Behera, had previously been implicated in a theft at Kundapatana hospital.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Achutananda Das, along with constables Vidyapati Palei and Santosh Kumar Sahoo, were suspended following an internal inquiry that highlighted negligence. All three officers were stationed at Brahmabarada police station, where the escape occurred.

An investigation, led by Jajpur Road SDPO Sarat Chandra Parida, is ongoing, with efforts focusing on re-arresting Behera, who managed to evade police supervision early Saturday morning. Authorities remain vigilant in their search.

TRENDING

1
Congress Gears Up for All 294 Seats in West Bengal Elections

Congress Gears Up for All 294 Seats in West Bengal Elections

 India
2
CBCI Raises Concerns Over Proposed FCRA Bill, 2026

CBCI Raises Concerns Over Proposed FCRA Bill, 2026

 India
3
Operation Vishwas: Recovery of 320 Stolen and Lost Mobile Phones in Delhi

Operation Vishwas: Recovery of 320 Stolen and Lost Mobile Phones in Delhi

 India
4
Delhi's Leap Towards Tech-Driven Education and Inclusive Sports

Delhi's Leap Towards Tech-Driven Education and Inclusive Sports

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026