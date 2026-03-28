Custody Lapse in Jajpur: Theft Suspect Escapes, Officers Suspended

In a major upset for law enforcement in Odisha's Jajpur district, three police officers were suspended after a suspect in a theft case managed to escape from custody. The suspect, Asish Kumar Behera, had previously been implicated in a theft at Kundapatana hospital.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Achutananda Das, along with constables Vidyapati Palei and Santosh Kumar Sahoo, were suspended following an internal inquiry that highlighted negligence. All three officers were stationed at Brahmabarada police station, where the escape occurred.

An investigation, led by Jajpur Road SDPO Sarat Chandra Parida, is ongoing, with efforts focusing on re-arresting Behera, who managed to evade police supervision early Saturday morning. Authorities remain vigilant in their search.