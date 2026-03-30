Singapore’s National Radiochemistry Laboratory Designated as IAEA Collaborating Centre

In a significant boost to Asia’s scientific and emergency preparedness capabilities, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has designated Singapore’s National Radiochemistry Laboratory (NRL) as an official IAEA Collaborating Centre, positioning the city-state as a regional leader in environmental radiation monitoring and nuclear safety innovation.

The designation, formalized in Singapore, marks a strategic expansion of global efforts to strengthen radiological monitoring, analytical science, and emergency response systems, particularly across Southeast Asia.

Elevating Singapore as a Regional Scientific Powerhouse

The newly conferred status recognizes the NRL—operated by Singapore’s National Environment Agency (NEA)—as a centre of excellence in radiochemistry, capable of supporting both national and international efforts in measuring radionuclides in environmental samples.

IAEA Deputy Director General Najat Mokhtar described the laboratory as a “trusted and high-performing partner,” highlighting its long-standing contributions to global environmental monitoring.

The move effectively integrates Singapore more deeply into the IAEA’s global network of scientific institutions, enhancing its role as a knowledge hub for nuclear science applications.

Expanding Capabilities in a High-Stakes Domain

Environmental radioactivity monitoring is a critical component of:

Nuclear safety and risk assessment

Climate and marine ecosystem studies

Emergency preparedness for nuclear or radiological incidents

Under its new mandate, the NRL will focus on advancing:

Analytical techniques for detecting radionuclides

Integration of advanced measurement technologies

Standardization of best practices across laboratories

These capabilities are increasingly vital in a world facing rising nuclear energy use, evolving environmental risks, and heightened concerns over radiological emergencies.

A Decade-Long Partnership Comes to Fruition

The designation builds on nearly a decade of collaboration between the NEA and the IAEA:

2015: Initial partnership established

2017: Launch of the National Radiochemistry Laboratory

2019: NRL joins the IAEA’s ALMERA network (Analytical Laboratories for Environmental Radioactivity)

Over this period, Singapore has developed robust baseline data on environmental radiation levels while strengthening its emergency response systems.

Today, the NRL is recognized not only nationally but regionally as a technical leader in radiochemistry and environmental monitoring.

Driving Regional Capacity and Knowledge Transfer

A core objective of the Collaborating Centre designation is to build capacity across developing countries, particularly in Southeast Asia.

Between 2026 and 2030, the collaboration will deliver:

Specialized training programmes in gamma and alpha spectrometry

Expertise in liquid scintillation counting

Advanced methodologies combining radiometric techniques with mass spectrometry

The NRL will also spearhead a regional inter-laboratory comparison framework, enabling countries to benchmark and improve their measurement accuracy—an essential step in ensuring reliable environmental monitoring.

Strengthening Emergency Preparedness

Beyond routine monitoring, the collaboration places strong emphasis on radiological emergency preparedness.

The NRL will:

Provide technical support to the IAEA during emergency situations

Assist developing nations in building rapid response capabilities

Facilitate knowledge-sharing platforms linking science with policy and environmental assessment

This is particularly relevant in a region where nuclear energy programmes are expanding and where preparedness levels vary significantly across countries.

Global Network, Local Impact

The NRL will work alongside other leading IAEA Collaborating Centres, including:

Switzerland’s Spiez Laboratory

The Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO)

This networked approach enables cross-border collaboration, ensuring that innovations and best practices are shared globally.

Strategic Importance for Singapore

For Singapore, the designation reinforces its broader positioning as a hub for advanced science, environmental governance, and international cooperation.

NEA Chief Executive Officer Wong Kang Jet described the recognition as a milestone that reflects both technical excellence and sustained international collaboration.

It also aligns with Singapore’s wider strategy to:

Strengthen environmental protection frameworks

Enhance regional leadership in scientific capacity building

Contribute to global nuclear safety and sustainability efforts

Advancing Safe and Sustainable Nuclear Applications

The IAEA Collaborating Centres programme plays a critical role in promoting the safe, secure, and peaceful use of nuclear technologies worldwide.

By joining this network, Singapore’s NRL will contribute to:

Research and innovation in nuclear science

Training of the next generation of experts

Dissemination of globally recognized safety standards

A Forward-Looking Partnership

As global reliance on nuclear technologies grows—from energy production to medical applications—the need for robust environmental monitoring and scientific expertise is becoming increasingly urgent.

The elevation of Singapore’s National Radiochemistry Laboratory signals not just recognition of past achievements, but a forward-looking commitment to strengthening global resilience, scientific collaboration, and environmental protection.