Tragic Collision: Fatal Accident Claims Young Life in Delhi

A tragic road accident claimed the life of a 19-year-old motorcyclist in Delhi's Paschim Vihar East on Monday night. Official sources confirmed that Krishan Mohan, a resident of Peeragarhi Camp, was fatally struck by a speeding truck.

The incident occurred on the stretch between Punjabi Bagh and Peeragarhi Chowk. Swift action by local residents and eyewitnesses led to the interception and apprehension of the truck driver, identified as 26-year-old Saurabh Kumar, before he could flee the scene.

Further investigations by police revealed that Mohan was not carrying a valid driving license at the time of the accident. Authorities have sent the deceased's body for postmortem and are working to piece together the full sequence of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)