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Devastating Afghan Deluge: Lives Lost and Infrastructure in Ruins

Extreme weather in Afghanistan has resulted in 22 deaths and 32 injuries in the past day. Torrential rain has caused roof collapses, flooding, and landslides, with a total of over 130 fatalities in two weeks. Major infrastructure damage has left many stranded and critical roads closed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:53 IST
Devastating Afghan Deluge: Lives Lost and Infrastructure in Ruins
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  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Afghanistan faces a severe weather crisis as authorities report 22 deaths and 32 injuries in the last 24 hours due to extreme conditions.

The torrential rainfall in eastern Afghanistan led to roof collapses that claimed over a dozen lives overnight. This catastrophe is part of a larger pattern of storms and heavy rains.

Throughout the country, landslides, floods, and lightning strikes have tragically taken more than 130 lives in two weeks. The Afghanistan National Disaster Authority warns that the death toll could still rise.

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