Devastating Afghan Deluge: Lives Lost and Infrastructure in Ruins

Afghanistan faces a severe weather crisis as authorities report 22 deaths and 32 injuries in the last 24 hours due to extreme conditions.

The torrential rainfall in eastern Afghanistan led to roof collapses that claimed over a dozen lives overnight. This catastrophe is part of a larger pattern of storms and heavy rains.

Throughout the country, landslides, floods, and lightning strikes have tragically taken more than 130 lives in two weeks. The Afghanistan National Disaster Authority warns that the death toll could still rise.